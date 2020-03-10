App
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven try to fraudulently transfer Rs 50cr bank FD, held

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal said the seven were held for forgery and cheating

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image. (REUTERS)
Seven people were arrested for allegedly trying to defraud a leading private sector bank of Rs 50 crore by attempting to pass off fake fixed deposit slips as original, Andheri police in the metropolis said on March 10.

Five people on March 10 went into the Vishal Talkies branch of ICICI Bank and produced these slips and demanded the transfer of fixed deposit worth Rs 50 crore, an official said.

"Since the amount was a very big one, the slips were taken by the bank staff to the branch manager, who found several discrepancies. A verification test revealed the fixed deposit belonged to an Andhra Pradesh resident who had not authorised any such transaction," he said.

After the bank filed a case, police arrested the five men and from their interrogation found the involvement of the relationship manager of the bank's Bhayander branch as well as a resident of Mira Road, he said.

He identified those arrested as Manishbhai Parmar (41), Agnel Nadar (36), Sukhat Panda (30), Vijay Zanke (40) and Gautam Sharma (35), relationship manager Dharmendra Kumar who procured the fake slips, and Mira Road resident Aslam Shaikh who provided them.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal said the seven were held for forgery and cheating.

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 10:04 am

