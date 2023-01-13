Seven takeaways from the NCLT order transferring Jet Airways to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench has allowed the transfer of Jet Airways’ ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), in an order passed on January 13.

The consortium was declared the winning bidder in 2022, but it had not got control of the airline because Jet Airways' lenders said that it had not fulfilled three of five conditions precedent mentioned in the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

Subsequently, the winning bidder appealed to the NCLT, following which the court ruled in its favour on January 13.

Here are the key takeaways from the order:

1) Lenders asked for a stay of the order for two weeks. The NCLT has rejected that request.

2) The tribunal, while ruling in JKC’s favour, said that in a different case filed by the Jet Airways Maintenance and Engine Workers Association, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had, on October 21, 2022, stated that the winning bidder had fulfilled all the conditions precedent necessary for the transfer of Jet Airways.

The five conditions set by lenders for the transfer of the airlines to the winning bidder included: a) Validation of an air operator certificate by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). b) Submission of a business plan to the DGCA and the MoCA. c) Approval for the allotment of slots. d) International traffic rights clearance. e) Regulatory approval for the demerging of the ground handling business into Airjet Ground Services Ltd. 3) The court said that there was "no dispute" that the first and last of the conditions precedent listed above were met. 4) The NCLT also went into the details of the other conditions. It relied on a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA to Jet, which said that an air operator certificate would be issued after MoCA approved the business plan. Since the winning bidder had received the said certificate, it is implied that the business plan has been approved, the order said. 5) The court also explained how the condition for the allotment of slots was met. It said that there was no challenge to the fact that old slots (which Jet had before it went bankrupt) could not be reinstated — this was made clear by a previous NCLT order. Moreover, the airport authorities concerned, including those in Delhi and Mumbai, had granted whatever slots the winning bidder had applied for. 6) Further, the NCLT explained why the condition regarding international traffic rights clearance could not be met upfront. According to the resolution plan it had cleared, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium would re-start operations with six aircraft. However, according to applicable laws, international traffic rights clearance can be granted only to those carriers who have 20 planes in operation. Therefore, this condition can be fulfilled only after JKC re-commences its business and not prior to starting, the court ruled. 7) Having ruled thus, the court decided to grant an exclusion period of 180 days (from the date of its original order) for taking control of Jet Airways. It has done this "in the interests of justice and to achieve the primary objective of maximisation of assets and resolution of Corporate Debtor," it said. What does this mean? According to the resolution plan, the date of completion of the conditions precedent was defined as the "effective date," and this was originally set as 20 May 2022. The winning bidder got 180 days from the "effective date" to infuse funds into the company and make certain payments to the stakeholders, including payments to employees and workmen and other operational creditors. Now, since the effective date has been moved to 16 November 2022, the winning bidder gets time till May 15, 2023 to make the payments.

