 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Seven takeaways from the NCLT order transferring Jet Airways to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

The NCLT clearly says that the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has fulfilled all the conditions set by lenders

NCLT allows transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench has allowed the transfer of Jet Airways’ ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), in an order passed on January 13.

The consortium was declared the winning bidder in 2022, but it had not got control of the airline because Jet Airways' lenders said that it had not fulfilled three of five conditions precedent mentioned in the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

Subsequently, the winning bidder appealed to the NCLT, following which the court ruled in its favour on January 13.

Here are the key takeaways from the order:

1) Lenders asked for a stay of the order for two weeks. The NCLT has rejected that request.

2) The tribunal, while ruling in JKC’s favour, said that in a different case filed by the Jet Airways Maintenance and Engine Workers Association, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had, on October 21, 2022, stated that the winning bidder had fulfilled all the conditions precedent necessary for the transfer of Jet Airways.