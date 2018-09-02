App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top 10 most-valued cos add Rs 76,227 cr in m-cap

The Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07 over the last week, ended Friday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 76,227 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest of the firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw a rise in their valuations.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 20,685.2 crore to Rs 5,59,888.20 crore.

TCS' m-cap soared Rs 13,783.49 crore to Rs 7,95,654.49 crore and Infosys saw its valuation surge by Rs 13,125.57 crore to Rs 3,14,523.57 crore.

The market cap of ITC soared Rs 11,506.29 crore to Rs 3,90,363.29 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 7,630.89 crore to Rs 2,75,635.89 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,881.34 crore to Rs 2,45,062.34 crore in its m-cap and HDFC gained Rs 3,614.2 crore to Rs 3,26,652.20 crore.

On the other hand, RIL's valuation plunged Rs 23,352.34 crore to Rs 7,86,470.66 crore.

The m-cap of Maruti dropped Rs 1,998.22 crore to Rs 2,74,809.78 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 1,458.57 crore to Rs 3,84,224.43 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07 on Friday.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 12:10 pm

