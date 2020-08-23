172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|seven-of-top-10-most-valued-companies-add-rs-67622-crore-in-m-cap-icici-hdfc-bank-lead-gainers-5743571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 67,622 crore in m-cap; ICICI, HDFC Bank lead gainers

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank jumped by Rs 28,183.55 crore and Rs 21,839.67 crore, respectively.

PTI
 
 
Seven of the top-10 most valued domestic companies added a total Rs 67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as lead gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 28,183.55 crore to Rs 5,97,051.15 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 21,839.67 crore to its valuation at Rs 2,55,929.73 crore while HUL's m-cap rose by Rs 6,848.94 crore to Rs 5,17,641.12 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank increased by Rs 6,241.25 crore to Rs 2,65,097.18 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,858.87 crore to Rs 3,22,872.98 crore.

TCS added Rs 2,157.62 crore in its valuation to Rs 8,43,611.13 crore. The market valuation of ITC rose by Rs 492.18 crore to Rs 2,42,280.13 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 20,507.97 crore to Rs 13,19,705.53 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped Rs 4,855.45 crore to Rs 2,83,688.98 crore and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 1,972.11 crore to Rs 4,04,151.80 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 557.38 points or 1.47 percent last week.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 10:15 am

