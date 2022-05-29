 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer

May 29, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,16,048.1 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer. While Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners from the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, TCS and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 39,358.5 crore to reach Rs 7,72,514.65 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rallied Rs 23,230.8 crore to Rs 3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC zoomed Rs 23,141.7 crore to Rs 4,22,654.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 21,047.06 crore to Rs 5,14,298.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed Rs 5,801 crore to Rs 4,18,564.28 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,341.24 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,14,644.50 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,47,525.25 crore. In contrast, Reliance Industries’ market valuation tumbled Rs 31,761.77 crore to stand at Rs 17,42,128.01 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 11,599.19 crore to Rs 11,93,655.74 crore and that of LIC fell by Rs 2,972.75 crore to Rs 5,19,630.19 crore. Last week, the Sensex climbed 558.27 points or 1.02 per cent. Last week, the Sensex climbed 558.27 points or 1.02 per cent. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

