you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 1.76 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank shines

Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 21,300.4 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 9,28,849.39 crore.

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies added a whopping Rs 1,76,014.51 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer. RIL, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Bharti Airtel and Infosys finished with losses for the week ended Friday.

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 61,612.11 crore to reach Rs 5,21,660.14 crore. The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 26,487.04 crore to Rs 2,15,029.01 crore and that of HDFC rallied Rs 24,733.64 crore to Rs 2,87,407.32 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 21,300.4 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 9,28,849.39 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 16,093.85 crore to Rs 4,83,262.07 crore and that of ITC rose by Rs 13,644.38 crore to Rs 2,42,710.11 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 12,143.09 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,34,192.24 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tanked Rs 22,149.56 crore to Rs 3,01,364.99 crore and that of TCS fell Rs 17,786.3 crore to Rs 7,39,801.41 crore. Infosys' market cap dipped by Rs 375.34 crore to Rs 2,94,453.42 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 per cent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

First Published on May 31, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Banks #Bharti Airtel #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #Infosys #ITC #Kotak Mahindra Bank #TCS

