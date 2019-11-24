App
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top-10 companies lose Rs 76,164cr in m-cap; TCS worst hit

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 39,118.6 crore to Rs 7,76,950.02 crore.

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 76,164.3 crore in market capitalisation last week, with TCS taking the biggest knock. From the top-10 pack, only Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC and SBI witnessed gains in their market valuation for the week ended November 22.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped Rs 39,118.6 crore to Rs 7,76,950.02 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 10,410.2 crore to Rs 2,99,602.51 crore and that of Infosys tanked Rs 7,174.59 crore to reach Rs 2,95,174.92 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined Rs 7,154.7 crore to Rs 4,38,201.26 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 7,033.72 crore to Rs 6,92,671.21 crore.

ITC's valuation fell Rs 3,686.3 crore to Rs 3,04,304.16 crore. ICICI Bank lost Rs 1,586.19 crore in valuation to stand at Rs 3,21,139.67 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of RIL zoomed Rs 48,874.91 crore to Rs 9,80,287.54 crore.

Also, State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 6,381.1 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,93,753.59 crore. The valuation of HDFC advanced Rs 2,098.74 crore to Rs 3,86,298.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex inched up 2.72 points.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Nov 24, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Business #India #markets

