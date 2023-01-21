 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Seven ideas for making social media deliver commercial gains

M Muneer
Jan 21, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

You have a social media plan in place ready and also know how to promote business on various platforms but it has to be more than just brand building. A step-by-step guide to making money from social media

Representative image

In the previous two issues of Smart Growth, we have discussed the planning stage for social media activities and five simple steps to promote your business. In this edition, I am going to discuss how commercial gains can be made from social media activities. It is not for mere branding that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should use social media. Meta, formerly Facebook, has introduced several initiatives to capture the SME sector business.

The social commerce market in India is around $1 billion, driven by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Trell and Chingari. More than 65 percent of users traded on these platforms, and the remaining shopped at Meesho, GlowRoad, Dealshare, Shop101 and so on.

So, how do you go about capitalising on a social media foray? Here are some guidelines:

1 Experiment with different formats

Sticking to just one format is not good as many things are dynamic on social media. Do not just post texts; mix them up with video, digital images and so on. Reels are good for Instagram, for instance. The idea is to learn what works in your case for different content and platforms. Although messages with pictures or video are expected to fare better, well-planned texts can work well in some cases on Twitter.

Most social media platforms use algorithms to check content diversity while placing the feeds on a user’s page. Sticking to one format may endanger your chances of getting placed in your target audience. Keep rotating your formats for better targeting and Opportunity To See (OTS). In addition, keep captions for your video, etc for better viewership.