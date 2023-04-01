Seven areas to focus to future-proof your B2B marketing

More B2B marketers are now using social media to reach and engage with their target customers.

The world of SME B2B marketing is constantly evolving with new technologies, trends, and consumer preferences shaping the way that businesses interact with each other. B2B marketers will need to adapt to these changes in order to stay competitive and drive growth. What are some of the key changes and trends that SME owners and marketers need to understand in the coming years?

Increased use of data and analytics: One of the biggest changes that I see for B2B marketing is the increased use of data and analytics. With the proliferation of digital marketing channels and the growing availability of data, marketers will have more insights into their target audience than ever before. Leverage this to create more targeted and personalised marketing campaigns for better conversion rate. To take advantage of these data-driven insights, one will need to invest in the right tools and technologies, such as customer relationship management (CRM) software and marketing automation platforms. These tools can help to collect, analyse, and act on customer data in real-time, allowing them to create more effective marketing and relationship building.

The rise of account-based marketing (ABM): Account-based marketing is a highly targeted approach to B2B marketing that focuses on individual accounts rather than broad demographics or industry sectors. One can expect to see more SME marketers adopting ABM as a core strategy for reaching and engaging with high-value accounts. By targeting specific accounts and decision-makers within those accounts, one can create more personalised and relevant marketing plans. ABM also allows SME marketers to align their marketing and sales efforts more closely, resulting in a more streamlined and efficient sales process.

Greater emphasis on content marketing: Content marketing has been a buzzword in the world of B2B marketing for several years, and its importance will only continue to grow in the years to come. SME marketers who invest in high-quality, informative, and engaging content can build trust and credibility with their target audience, and position themselves as thought leaders in their industry. In addition to traditional content formats like blog posts, marketers can also leverage emerging content types, such as video and interactive content. These formats can help to create more engaging and memorable experiences for their audience, and differentiate themselves from competitors.

The growing importance of social media: As I have written before, social media is no longer just a platform for B2C marketing. In the immediate short term, we can expect to see more B2B marketers using social media to reach and engage with their target customers. By leveraging platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, SME marketers can build brand awareness, connect with prospects and customers, and drive leads and conversions. To succeed on social media, marketers will need to develop a clear social media strategy, create engaging content, and engage with their audience on a regular basis. Social media influencers can also play a role in today’s B2B marketing, with SME marketers partnering with influencers to reach new audiences and build credibility. Identifying the right influencers is also a critical process.

The continued growth of mobile: In India, mobile devices are increasingly becoming the primary way that consumers access the Internet and interact with businesses. In 2023, all B2B marketers will need to ensure that their marketing campaigns are optimised for mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. This may involve developing mobile-friendly websites, creating mobile apps, or using mobile messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger to engage with prospects and customers. Most B2B marketers who fail to embrace mobile marketing risk falling behind their peers and competitors.

Increased adoption of chatbots and AI: Chatbots and AI are becoming increasingly popular in B2B marketing, and this trend is set to continue in this year and beyond. SME marketers can leverage chatbots and AI to engage with prospects and customers in real time, delivering personalised experiences and streamlining the customer journey. By adopting chatbots and AI, SMEs can reduce the workload on their customer support teams, improve response times, and deliver a better customer experience. In addition, chatbots and AI can help to gather valuable customer data that can be used to optimise their marketing campaigns and improve their overall business performance.

Increased emphasis on sustainability: The new buzzword, sustainability, is not a buzzword any more. It is becoming an increasingly important issue for consumers, and SMEs will need to focus on communicating their company's sustainability efforts to get into the consideration set of top clients. This includes showcasing how their products and services are environmentally friendly, highlighting their company's sustainability initiatives, and communicating their commitment to sustainability.