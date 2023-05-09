Settle fee, charges on forex prepaid cards in rupee, says RBI

Representative image

On May 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that fees and charges payable in India on forex prepaid cards, store value cards, and travel cards must be denominated and settled in local currency.

The use of such cards is limited to permissible current account transactions and subject to the prescribed limits under the Foreign Exchange Management Rules.

The RBI had previously stated that no prior permission from the bank is needed for such cards. Additionally, resident Indians who purchase travel cards are allowed refunds of unutilised foreign exchange balance after 10 days from the last transaction, as stated in the user guide.

On October 21, 2022, RBI deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar at Annual Day event of the Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India (FEDAI) said they have taken steps for internationalisation of the Rupee.

"Enabling external commercial borrowings in Rupees (especially Masala Bonds) was one step. Though invoicing export and import in Rupees was long permitted, it was being resorted to for limited uses. The July 2022 Scheme of RBI permitting Rupee settlement of external trade created a more comprehensive framework, including the flexibility of investing surplus Rupees in Indian bond markets," Sankar said.

Sankar said they are receiving encouraging response from countries to participate in Rupee-based trading.

He further said Macroeconomic policy would need to measure up to such risks. Internationalisation would make domestic monetary policy more challenging but the alternative of compromising on growth by playing it safe is clearly not an optimal choice.

"We need to calibrate our moves to the evolving size of our economy, particularly the size of the external sector and to our appetite for risk in framing policy for external trade and capital flows. But the direction is clear," Sankar added.