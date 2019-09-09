Setting Sail podcast | Awfis CEO Amit Ramani explains how SMEs benefit from coworking spaces

The co-working space sector is an emerging market in India, and Awfis CEO Amit Ramani has been one of the few lucky entrepreneurs for having reaped benefits from it since 2015.

This office sharing space has attracted many SMEs and startups, that make the backbone of Awfis, according to Ramani.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Ramani to find out more what the sector is all about, demands for shared office space and business model that companies are use to generate a steady income.

