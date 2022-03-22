Set up special high court benches with experts to resolve patent disputes, says OPPI chief Sridhar

S Sridhar, president, Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India.

The government should set up specialised benches, with technical experts, in high courts to resolve intellectual property rights disputes, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) president S Sridhar has said.

The highly technical nature of patent laws requires a thorough understanding of biology, chemistry and trade and commerce in addition to law, said Sridhar, who is also the managing director of Pfizer Ltd.

In an email interview to Moneycontrol, Sridhar said it was time India moved away from “Make in India” to Discover in India to encourage innovation in the pharma sector and protecting intellectual property would be a good start. Edited excerpts:

What are the changes you see in the COVID drug business in India as the panic around the pandemic subsides across the world?

The pharmaceutical sector in India saw a growth of approximately 13-15 percent in 2021, with COVID-19 therapy drugs contributing 6.6 percent to the overall growth. Furthermore, growth in the last two months of 2021 was primarily driven by therapies used for seasonal diseases more so than COVID-19 therapies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While the demand for COVID-19 drugs may wax and wane, basis the possibility of future waves, research & development along with state-of-the-art production units can be leveraged to further shore up the healthcare ecosystem against other diseases, epidemics, pandemics while being able to meet the demands of a growing population. This will be crucial to consolidate India’s position in the global ecosystem.

The onus is now on the industry to sustain the spirit of R&D witnessed over the pandemic to create access to innovative, sustainable, safe, effective, and affordable health solutions in addition to leveraging improved production units to generate revenue by expanding the country’s export footprint will enable the industry to scale new heights.

What are the constraints and challenges the Indian pharma industry faces in reorganising production capacities in the backdrop of falling demand for COVID-19 drugs?

Increased and sophisticated production capacities present an opportunity for the sector to expand production capacities in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injectable products as well as biopharmaceutical solutions.

Reorganizing assets and supply chains will also strengthen the industry’s resilience and can be leveraged to significantly increase the manufacturing capacity as compared to pre-COVID levels. The Indian pharmaceutical industry has the opportunity to expand to newer geographies as well as consolidate in existing regions.

Where is India’s healthcare system now? Can it tackle another pandemic?

India’s healthcare system has always been of strategic importance not only to the country but the world. The pandemic, however, was instrumental in highlighting the gaps within the ecosystem, spurring the government into action to introduce a series of landmark reforms that would propel the sector into the future, equipped to address any future pandemics and safeguard patients across the world.

One must acknowledge the way the vaccination program was well managed by our country. This is hailed across the world.

The introduction and execution of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, AB-National Digital Health Mission, coupled with bold reforms in the pharmaceutical sector such as the PLI scheme for domestic manufacture of APIs and KSMs, policy to catalyse R&D in the pharma and medtech sector along with the recently ear-marked Rs 500 crore to support the pharma clusters and MSMEs to improve sustainability and productivity, there is a holistic purview towards healthcare which will be crucial to tackling any future epidemics and pandemics.

How do you view India being almost at the bottom of the Global Intellectual Property Centre (GIPC) Index? How can India improve its rating?

India’s overall score in the Global Intellectual Property Center Index has increased from 36.04 percent in the seventh edition to 38.46 percent in the eighth edition. This is a positive sign as India has been consistently rising the ranks in GIPC.

We have made a string of positive efforts and precedent-setting court cases involving copyright and trademark infringement. Having said that, as we witness increasing FDI in the pharma sector, coupled with the accelerated momentum towards spurring R&D, a strong IPR regime and enforcement are crucial.

Furthermore, as the industry recalibrates itself from being a manufacturing hub to a research-driven ecosystem designed to offer end-to-end solutions, IPR will be crucial not only to protect innovators and creators but also ensuring access to the larger population.

Having said that, understanding and solving the current problems and anticipating and addressing future issues through a robust R&D ecosystem will ensure sustainable growth.

How do you rate the Indian regulatory and IP environment in terms of attracting global investors?

India’s economic liberalisation revolutionised Indian industries as they began building capacities and capabilities to become globally competitive.

Two decades later, we are witnessing yet another liberalisation wherein increasing foreign investments and increasing exports has brought in the ‘Make in India’ movement, especially within the sector.

The 200 percent increase in pharma FDI (is) evidence (of) India’s potential to global investors, further spurred by conducive policies and improving ease of doing business and innovation indices.

Today, as we recalibrate the industry towards an innovation-based one, understanding and solving the challenges faced by innovators will be the key to increasing global investments.

To this end, stakeholders must work closely with the government to institute policies that will be instrumental in equipping the industry for the future—moving from Make in India to Discover in India.

What are the IP protection measures that you suggest for India?

The intricacies of patents and intellectual property rights require transparent and secure processes to adequately address the medical needs of the country. The following recommendations will pave way for building a stronger patent ecosystem, which encourages innovation.

a) Importance of patent period:Despite patent infringements or challenges, regulations must ensure that even patents under dispute must be granted the entire patent life.

b) Streamline pre-grant opposition:Globally align with other countries on removing or revising pre-grant opposition from the Patents Act, 1970. Furthermore, to ensure transparency in the process, there should be clear criteria to define “interested parties” who are eligible to file pre-grant oppositions as well as their disposal in a time-bound manner.

c) Data protection: Before filing for patents, the innovator files exhaustive research reports detailing the safety and efficacy of the drugs established through clinical trials. It is crucial to ensure regulatory data protection, or RDP, to the proprietary data of the originator company to safeguard both patient data as well as from wayward infringement.

d) Reduce litigation:The Sugam portal by CDSCO is a good initiative that must be utilised to its fullest potential. Leveraging the portal to notify the patent holder when a state regulator takes up a manufacturing and marketing licence application would be a good starting point. This will also bring in more transparency in the system.

e) Dedicated benches with technical experts: The highly technical nature of patent laws requires a thorough understanding of biology, chemistry, and trade and commerce in addition to law. As the Intellectual Property Appellate Board has been dissolved, instituting specialised benches at least the busiest half a dozen high courts with experts would enable effective dispute resolution.

What is your view on drugs price control in India?

India has the lowest pricing across the globe. Given the very high intensity of competition, there is no need for an additional price control mechanism.

Having said that, it is important the current price control mechanism does not make key products in the scheduled category economically unviable for the manufacturers.

As you are aware, input costs have been going up consistently over the last few years and this is impacting the viability of many of these molecules. We have been bringing this to the attention of the regulators and hope this issue will be addressed positively.

What is the status of OPPI’s concerns over the illegal import of innovator drugs into the Indian market from neighbouring countries and being sold illegally by various pharmacies and websites?

The illegal import of patented drugs is a significant threat to patient safety, considering these drugs may be of spurious quality. To this end, transparency across the pharma value chain along with a robust framework to regulate and eventually, prevent the import of such drugs will be imperative.

Furthermore, collaborations among various stakeholders—right from industry bodies to government and regulatory authorities and even embassies—will be crucial to identify and solve these challenges.

Patient centricity is the nucleus of the pharma industry and we look forward to working closely with the government and other partners to safeguard patient safety and enable better health outcomes.