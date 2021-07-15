business Set to go back to work? Here are some best practices for a successful return to office Welcome to the 11th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass. Tune in for a masterclass on best practices for employers and employees as they return to workplaces after a prolonged lockdown. Don't miss the chance to ask your questions to a stellar panel that includes InfoEdge's Hitesh Oberoi, WeWork India's Karan Virwani, Accenture India's Piyush Singh, Intel India's Prakash Mallya and Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram. Join us live on July 16th, 6PM.