Servotech Power, Dubai's Al-Ansari Motors ink pact to install EV charging solutions

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Homegrown Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) has inked a pact with Dubai-based Al Ansari Motors to provide electric vehicles charging solutions to the Middle Eastern and African markets.

The two entities have signed a sole distributorship agreement, which will see Al Ansari Motors bring Servotech's EV charging capabilities to the potential electric vehicle adopting segment in these markets, SPSL said in a statement on Monday.

Al Ansari Motors LLC is into motor vehicles and accessories trading, it said.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD of SPSL said, the Middle East and Africa present a huge untapped market potential and a sea of potential electric vehicle users. Each charging point installed under the pact will be accessible to all electric four-wheelers.