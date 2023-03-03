 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Services see a robust growth in February, PMI at 12-year high of 59.4

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

The expansion has been helped by easing of cost pressures - input prices increased at the slowest in nearly two-and-a-half years.

India's services sector posted robust growth in February with the S&P Services PMI hitting a 12-year high of 59.4.

Favourable demand conditions led to a strong expansion of services activity in February coupled with new business gains.

The expansion has been helped by easing of cost pressures - input prices increased at the slowest in nearly two-and-a-half years.

"The service sector more than regained the growth momentum lost in January, posting the sharpest expansion in output for 12 years as demand resilience and competitive pricing policies underpinned the jointbest upturn in sales over the same period," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.