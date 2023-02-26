 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Services exports to cross $300 billion this fiscal; $1 trillion achievable by 2030: SEPC

Feb 26, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) Director General Abhay Sinha said support measures in the forthcoming foreign trade policy (FTP) would help further boost the exports.

Services exports are recording a healthy growth rate and going by this trend, the outbound shipments will cross USD 300 billion in 2022-23, and tapping global opportunities would help achieve USD one trillion target by 2030, SEPC said on Sunday.

Performance of sectors including IT, ITeS, tourism and healthcare is helping the exports register significant growth rates, he said.

Going by the current growth rate, the services exports will cross USD 300 billion this fiscal," Sinha said.