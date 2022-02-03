Services sector expands at slower pace in Jan as activity falls to six-month low on virus and inflation

India's services sector activity continued to expand in January 2022, albeit at a much slower rate than the previous month, as the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a six-month low of 51.5 from 55.5 in December 2021, data released on February 3 showed.

A PMI reading above 50 shows expansion in activity, and one below 50 indicates contraction.

IHS Markit, the index's compiler, said the fall in the services sector's growth was because of "the intensification of the pandemic, reintroduction of restrictions, and inflationary pressures".

Data released on February 1 showed the manufacturing PMI declined to 54.0 in January 2022 from 55.5 the previous month as the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus "somewhat restricted growth".

Consequently, the composite PMI also fell from 56.4 in December to 53.0 in January.

"The escalation of the pandemic and reintroduction of curfews had a detrimental impact on growth across the services sector. Both new business and output rose at slight rates that were the weakest in six months," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

Daily new cases of COVID-19 began to rise rapidly in the last week of December 2021 and forced the re-imposition of restrictions on movement in several parts of the country, including the national capital. However, there has been a marked drop in new infections in recent days, with the government's latest update showing 1,72,433 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, down from 3,47,254 new cases reported on January 21.

While the third wave of the pandemic in India may have peaked, services sector activity continued to face other pressures, particularly from higher input prices.

According to IHS Markit's survey, the rate of input cost inflation hit a 10-year high in January 2022. And while prices charged did not rise at the same rate, they increased more than they had in December 2021.

"Survey members noted higher food, fuel, material, staff and transportation costs. Prices charged for the provision of services in India continued to increase at the start of the year, with many companies suggesting that additional cost burdens were transferred to consumers," IHS Markit noted.

There was more bad news on the jobs front, with employment in the services sector declining for the second consecutive month because of new work orders rising the least in six months.