you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ServiceNow appoints Gina Mastantuono as Chief Financial Officer

Mastantuono joins the company from Ingram Micro, where she served as Chief Financial Officer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ServiceNow announced that Gina Mastantuono will join ServiceNow as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020. Mastantuono joins the company from Ingram Micro, where she served as Chief Financial Officer.

“Gina is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for ServiceNow,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott.

“I want to thank John Donahoe and ServiceNow’s Board of Directors for conducting such a high-quality global search and providing me with an exceptional slate of candidates to consider. Gina is the right person to join me and our leadership team, help continue ServiceNow’s remarkable momentum, and drive our next phase of shared growth and success with our customers,” added McDermott

Mastantuono brings more than 20 years of financial experience to ServiceNow, including in the cloud, IT and mobility solutions industries. Since 2016, she has served as CFO of Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services with more than $50 billion in revenue in FY2018 and 200,000 customers worldwide.

Mastantuono led the company’s global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, M&A, treasury and risk management, accounting and reporting, internal audit, tax, investor relations and global business processes.

“I’m honored to join Bill and the ServiceNow team,” Mastantuono said.

“ServiceNow is highly regarded by its customers and has tremendous momentum and opportunity to enable digital transformation and help make work, work better for people. I look forward to joining ServiceNow and helping the company continue to deliver incredible value for customers and shareholders,” added Mastantuono.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

