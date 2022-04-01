Service costs, margins need to be considered before price cap on drugs and devices: Dr BS Ajai Kumar of HealthCare Global

Representative Image

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked three of the country’s biggest hospital chains -- Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals -- to explain how they fix the prices of medicines and medical devices or potentially face penalties.

The CCI has demanded the answers after concluding an elaborate investigation on inflated pricing, triggered by a complaint from a consumer aggrieved at the cost of a syringe.

Speaking on big hospital chains facing the CCI scrutiny over inflated prices of drugs and medical devices, Dr BS Ajai Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises, told CNBC-TV18 that one should look at the bundled service costs, the operating margins on which hospitals function, and not individual prices of medicines or devices.

He said, "Patients should look at the bundled service costs and not prices of medicines or devices. One should look at the margins that hospitals are working on."

He further said, "Instead of looking at what the cost of syringe or glove is, we have to see what is the cost for a procedure we do in hospitals, for a surgery. And, what is the margin on which hospitals work? The majority of hospitals have a margin of below 20 percent. Is this margin good enough for survival?"

On a question of whether the CCI should cap prices of medicines and devices, Dr BS Ajai Kumar said, "I think it (CCI) should not cap prices. I don't think that anybody with any sense will do that. We have to take a look at the complete picture and take a call. I wish the CCI looks at safety, the outcome of health of patients, about the profitability of hospitals with respect to costs."

Sharing his view on hospitals charging big amounts on drugs and devices, Dr Kumar said safety comes first for the hospital industry and also questioned who would take responsibility in the event of a patient being administered by the hospital a spurious drug purchased from a chemist outside.

He said, "For the doctor and the hospital, the safety of patients is important."

"Suppose a patient is told to buy a drug from outside and because of the drug being spurious, a patient dies, whose responsibility it is? Will the pharma be made accountable for selling the drug without necessary precautions or is it the hospital which is made accountable?" Dr Kumar asked.

Defending healthcare facilities in India, Dr Kumar said the cost of healthcare available in India is significantly lower than in the US.

Explaining this, he said, "Essentially, one has to look at the quality of care that hospitals provide. In India, hospitals provide the lowest cost for the type of service we give. For a PET scan in the US, it costs 2500 dollars, whereas if I do the same test in India, it costs less than 300 dollars. People come from abroad to India since we meet the quality and global standards."