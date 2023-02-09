 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available in market this month, priced at Rs 2000 for two doses

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry intends to roll out HPV vaccine against cervical cancer in the national immunisation programme for girls aged 9 to 14 years in June, for which a global tender is likely to be floated in April.

The Serum Institute is ready to roll out CERVAVAC in the private market from this month. Representative Image (AFP)

The Serum Institute's made-in-India vaccine against cervical cancer, CERVAVAC, will be available in the market this month at an MRP of Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, official sources said on Thursday.

The first indigenous human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24 in the presence of Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla and its Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh.

According to an official source, Singh has written a letter to the Union Health Ministry mentioning that the price of its HPV vaccine for the private market will be Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses which is much lower than other available HPV vaccines.

With hospitals, doctors and associations approaching the firm seeking its HPV vaccine, the Serum Institute is ready to roll out CERVAVAC in the private market from this month.