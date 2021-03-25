Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla rents mansion in London's Mayfair for record $69,000 a week: Report

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), has rented a mansion in London's Mayfair for a record 50,000 pounds ($69,000) a week.

Poonawalla has leased the 25,000 square feet property from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, according to a Bloomberg report.

The property, one of the largest residences in the neighbourhood, includes an adjoining guest house and backs onto one of Mayfair's "secret gardens", which only residents can access.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A spokesperson for SII declined to comment on behalf of Poonawalla when contacted by Bloomberg, and so did the spokesperson for Kulczyk.

Pune-based SII is manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine (Covishield) against COVID-19. The Poonawallas are among the world's richest families, with a fortune of $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In central London, the luxury homes market has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. Rents have declined by 9.2 percent in Mayfair in the past five years, the report said citing data from LondonRes.