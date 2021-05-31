MARKET NEWS

Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

Owing to vaccine shortage, in March, India had put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to meet demand at home as infections rise.

Reuters
May 31, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. (Representative image)

The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

India is witnessing an acute shortage of vaccines, with many states having to put vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years on hold.
TAGS: #AstraZeneca #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Serum Institute #vaccine
first published: May 31, 2021 10:55 am

