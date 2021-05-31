Serum Institute to raise AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine output in June

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. (Representative image)

The Serum institute of India will raise production of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to about 90 million doses in June from about 65 million a month now, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Owing to vaccine shortage, in March, India had put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to meet demand at home as infections rise.

India is witnessing an acute shortage of vaccines, with many states having to put vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years on hold.