Serum Institute of India Fire | Vaccine maker promises Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of dead

Cyrus Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) promised a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of five people who died in the fire that broke out at the vaccine maker's Pune facility on January 21.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times," said Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of SII, in a statement.

Earlier in the day, five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Special Economic Zone at the Manjri plant of SII. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken cognizance of the incident and expressed their condolences.

CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, being manufactured by the company was not damaged.