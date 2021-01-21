MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Serum Institute of India Fire | Vaccine maker promises Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of dead

Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of SII offered his condolences to the mourning families and assured them about the compensation amount in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST
Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) promised a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of five people who died in the fire that broke out at the vaccine maker's Pune facility on January 21.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone for their concerns and prayers in these distressing times," said Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of SII, in a statement.

Earlier in the day, five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Special Economic Zone at the Manjri plant of SII. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken cognizance of the incident and expressed their condolences.

CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, being manufactured by the company was not damaged.

Later on in the evening, news of another fire break out at the same building was reported. Further details on that is still awaited.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adar Poonawalla #coronavirus #Covishield #Current Affairs #India News #Serum Institute Fire #Serum Institute of India
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.