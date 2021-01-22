Serum Institute of India fire | No harm to Covishield, extent of damage more than Rs 1,000 crore, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla (File Image: Twitter)

A day after a fire at Serum Institute of India's (SII) facility in Pune that took the lives of five people, Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on January 22 reconfirmed that no vaccine was being produced at the plant.

He has assured all the vaccines are safe, reported ANI.

Addressing a press conference, he also clarified that the fire had had no impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and no damage had occurred to its existing stock either. However, Poonawalla said the extent of damage was more than Rs 1,000 crore.

While speaking to CNBC TV-18 on January 21, Poonawalla said priority products like Covishield, EPI vaccine would not suffer due to the fire, however, new product launches would be hit.

Addressing the same press conference with Adar Poonawalla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "An inquiry is being conducted. Unless the investigation report comes in, there can not be any conclusion about the fire."

Thackeray had tweeted earlier, saying prima facie cause of the fire seems to be an electrical fault.

On January 21, five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Special Economic Zone at the Manjri plant of SII.

A statement from the Chairman and Managing director of SII, Cyrus Poonawalla, assured the kin of dead a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, other than the mandated amount according to the norms.