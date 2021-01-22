MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Serum Institute of India fire | No harm to Covishield, extent of damage more than Rs 1,000 crore, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

On January 21, five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Special Economic Zone at the Manjri plant of SII. However, the fire had had no impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, said CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla (File Image: Twitter)

Adar Poonawalla (File Image: Twitter)

A day after a fire at Serum Institute of India's (SII) facility in Pune that took the lives of five people, Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on January 22 reconfirmed that no vaccine was being produced at the plant.

He has assured all the vaccines are safe, reported ANI.

Addressing a press conference, he also clarified that the fire had had no impact on the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and no damage had occurred to its existing stock either. However, Poonawalla said the extent of damage was more than Rs 1,000 crore.

While speaking to CNBC TV-18 on January 21, Poonawalla said priority products like Covishield, EPI vaccine would not suffer due to the fire, however, new product launches would be hit.

Addressing the same press conference with Adar Poonawalla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "An inquiry is being conducted. Unless the investigation report comes in, there can not be any conclusion about the fire."

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Thackeray had tweeted earlier, saying prima facie cause of the fire seems to be an electrical fault.

On January 21, five people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at the Special Economic Zone at the Manjri plant of SII.

A statement from the Chairman and Managing director of SII, Cyrus Poonawalla, assured the kin of dead a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, other than the mandated amount according to the norms.

Also read: Fire breaks out again at SII building in Pune after 5 died in afternoon blaze
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adar Poonawalla #Business #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield #Current Affairs #India News #Serum Institute Fire #Serum Institute of India
first published: Jan 22, 2021 06:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.