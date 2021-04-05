English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Serum Institute may seek permission for commercial sale of Covishield: Report

SII might apply for marketing authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the CDSCO by the end of April.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
SII might apply for marketing authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the CDSCO by the end of April. (Image: AFP)

SII might apply for marketing authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the CDSCO by the end of April. (Image: AFP)


Serum Institute of India (SII) may apply for ‘marketing authorisation’ for Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, which would allow the company to sell the vaccine commercially.

Pune-based SII might apply for marketing authorisation of the jab to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) by the end of April, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

SII is manufacturing and conducting clinical trials of the vaccine developed by British Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use in India. Currently, no company in the world is allowed to sell vaccines against COVID-19 in the private market.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
"Technically, this prohibits commercial sale. Vaccine makers cannot sell their vaccine through the commercial route in any country. It can only sell to the government of any country," a source told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #India #Serum Institute of India
first published: Apr 5, 2021 09:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.