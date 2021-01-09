MARKET NEWS

Serum Institute likely to supply 400 million more doses to Gavi-COVAX: Report

The Serum Institute of India has already agreed to produce 100 million doses each of two jabs developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Novavax, as part of the Gavi-COVAX programme.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to soon sign a deal with Gavi-COVAX to supply up to 400 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Discussions are underway on an agreement for 300-400 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus, Business Standard reported.

As per the existing agreement with COVAX, Pune-based SII has already agreed to produce 100 million doses each of two jabs -- developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Novavax -- at $3 per dose. Serum Institute did not comment when contacted by the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

COVAX is an initiative supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and 'Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance' to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was granted restricted emergency use authorisation In India on January 3.

Also read: Gavi secretariat recommends Board to allot India 20% of COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX AMC

SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla had earlier said the company can only give the 'Covishield' Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the government of India "at the moment". However, the Union Health Secretary later clarified that the government had not banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca has contracted SII to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 for developing nations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Centre will procure 6.6 crore (66 million) doses of Covishield at Rs 200 per dose, to kick-start what is likely the largest vaccination programme in the world.

India plans to vaccinate 30 crore people by July-August in the first phase of inoculation. Vaccination of healthcare are frontline workers will be prioritised.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Serum Institute of India #vaccine
first published: Jan 9, 2021 08:58 am

