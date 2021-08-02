Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla invests in Aditya Kilachand's Avas Wellness

"I believe the Avas concept of combining luxury with a well thought through holistic lifestyle deeply resonates with my personal philosophy of treating my body and mind with utmost respect," Adar Poonawalla said.

Hospitality entrepreneur Aditya Kilachand has launched Avas Wellness, a luxury wellness company, and its first project is backed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

The first Wellness Living Project in Alibaug, Maharashtra, is also backed by Gaurav Kapur, who is part of the family that co-founded Yes Bank, and other individual investors, Mint has reported.

The project contains eco-friendly homes, a spa and wellness centre, multi-cuisine cafes, jogging tracks and a pool.

"Our homes offer a 360-degree living experience, with a strong emphasis on health and goodness. We believe health is the ultimate luxury in today’s world and we have created our community around it. Avās spas are mindful of specific individual needs and mould themselves to a programme designed to heal and revive," Minted quoted Kilachand, CEO of Avas Wellness, as saying.

Architectural firm SAOTA has been roped in to design wellness spas and homes, the report said.

