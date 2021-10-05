September 2021 salaried jobs increase 6.9 million over a month

September 2021 saw an 8.5 million increase in jobs, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

“Employment in September 2021 is estimated at 406.2 million. This is the highest in 20 months or since the COVID-19 shock in March 2020,” CMIE said in its release on October 1.

“It is, however, still lower than the pre-COVID employment of 408.9 million in 2019-20. It is also slightly lower than the September 2019 employment level of 406.7 million,” it added.

The good part about the rise in September is the increase in salaried jobs, the report highlighted. Salaried jobs also saw the “biggest increase” of 6.9 million over a month; compared to other occupation groups. “This big jump in September brings salaried jobs the closest to their average in 2019-20, which was 86.7 million,” CMIE noted.

The improvement in salaried jobs is attributed to the migration of labour from farms back to industries, along with the revival of economic activity to accommodate daily wage labourers.

The construction industry reported a big increase in employment, followed by manufacturing, and food industries. However, “the service sector surprises with no increase in employment in September,” the CMIE release said.

Vaccination has also picked up the pace with active cases reporting a drop (lowest in 201 days on October 5).

India’s unemployment rate reduced to 6.9 percent in September from 8.3 percent in August, according to CMIE. However, urban regions reported the unemployment rate at 8.62 percent, compared to rural areas at 6.06 percent in September.

The unemployment rate had peaked at 11.84 percent in May, the highest this year amidst the deadly second wave of COVID-19, with urban areas reporting unemployment rates as high as 14.72 percent and rural areas at 10.55 percent.

Likewise, the labour participation rate improved from 40.5 percent to 40.7 percent over a month, whereas the employment rate moved up from 37.2 percent to 37.9 percent.

Here’s a look at the employment scenario in India: