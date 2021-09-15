MARKET NEWS

September 2021 Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Equities remain preferred asset class among investors

The fourth edition of the money managers' survey reveals that equities continue to remain the preferred asset class among investors; Internet companies and 'Make in India' perceived as two big investment themes.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

When it comes to the stock markets, just like cricket, Bollywood, or even politics, everyone has an opinion. But the market opinions that matter the most belong to the people who actually manage the money. The Moneycontrol Market Sentiment survey aims to gauge the mood of the market and get a sense of its future direction by polling some of the money managers.

With the economy still in a recovery mode, experts are optimistic about its double-digit growth in the current fiscal. Markets are on a roll as the BSE Sensex rose to 58,247.09 and the Nifty50 hit a fresh record high of 17,438.55 before closing at 17,380 on September 14, 2021.

Nineteen fund managers managing Rs 3.84 lakh crore of assets participated in the fourth edition of the survey.

About 74 percent of the fund managers surveyed believe that equities will generate the best return over the next year with Nifty expected to reach 18,000 during the same period. Internet companies and 'Make in India' will be the two big investment themes over the next 12 months, the survey revealed.

While the majority of the experts think that it is the financial sector that has the potential to take the markets further up, the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected is seen as the biggest risk to the present market rally.

Close

Slightly over half of the respondents expect the quantitative easing to end soonest by end-FY22, and nearly a third expect it to end by the middle of FY22, indicating risk to the market is equally stacked from possible easing ahead of end-FY22.

Meanwhile, for the long-term investors, the biggest worry is the long absence of meaningful Capex thwarting growth, followed by the overvaluation of equities and rising interest rates.

Here’s what the survey findings revealed:

Sep 15_1 Do you think the current market rally has more steam left_

Sep 15 _2 How soon do you think US Fed will end quantitative easing_

Sep 15_3 How are you positioning your investment strategy_

Sep 15_4 Which sector do you think can take the market further up from here_

Sep 15_5 Which asset class will generate the best 1-year return from hereon_

Sep 15_6 What is your 12-month target for the Nifty_

Sep 15_ 7 What are your earnings expectation for the Nifty for FY22_

Sep 15_8 What is the biggest risk to the present market rally_

Sep 15_ 9 Do you see value growth in mid and small cap stocks_

Sep 15_ 10 What kind of cash are you holding in your portfolio now_ (as a percentage of AUM)

 

Sep 15_11 Have you increased_reduced your cash position compared to last month_ (1)

Sep 15_ 12 What is your preferred investing strategy over the next 12 months_

Sep 15_13 What are the big themes you see emerging over the next 12 months_

Sep 15_14 What is the biggest worry for a long-term Indian equity investor now_

Sep 15_15 The listing success of recent IPOs have been mixed, what do you think

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #equities #markets #stocks #survey
first published: Sep 15, 2021 01:30 pm

