Senvion India bags order to supply wind turbines for 591-MW project of JSW Energy

PC: Wikimedia Commons

Wind turbine maker Senvion India on Monday said it has won an order to supply wind turbines for a 591-MW project of JSW Energy.

"Senvion, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, has been awarded a 591 MW project to deliver its high-quality wind turbines for JSW Energy," a company statement said.

Senvion turbines will be deployed in JSW Energy's ongoing pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects which are under construction, it stated, adding that the project will comprise Senvion's 2.7MW turbines.

"We are happy to work with Senvion in our flagship wind projects. Senvion presented a high-quality proposal backed by quality turbines, strong engineering capability and an attitude to jointly work towards solutions for a successful execution of the project. We look forward to on-time completion of the under-construction wind projects," said Prashant Jain, MD & CEO at JSW Energy.

"The two teams are now working relentlessly to meet the commissioning timelines and to build a world class project. Senvion is fully committed to deliver world class technology and significantly contribute towards the vision of the Indian Government to achieve 450GW of installed renewable power in the country by 2030," said Amit Kansal, MD & CEO, of Senvion India.

When fully deployed these wind turbines will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of over 4,50,000 Indian homes. The delivery of the turbines will start from the first half of 2022.

The project also comes with a 10-year Fleet-ProTM O&M (operations and maintenance) contract, which is Senvion's comprehensive maintenance program for its installed turbines.

Fleet-Pro delivers high-quality digital interface with turbines, on-line prognosis and diagnosis and prompt service to realize the full potential of the wind farm.

Jamal Wadi, Chairman of Senvion India/President & CEO of Alfanar’s construction and renewable business globally said Alfanar is committed to strengthen Senvion India to deliver its projects on time with high quality standards and continuously evolve as the top technology OEM of Wind Technology.

Senvion India was fully acquired recently by Alfanar Group. It’s diversified corporate portfolio consists of electrical products including technology development, manufacturing and sales, as well as services and solutions which include turnkey EPC, project development, O&M and technical services.

Senvion has been present in India since 2016. Senvion has fully operational factories in India to meet the indigenous demand. It has successfully installed its 120m and 130m rotor turbines in India.

JSW Energy Ltd is one of the leading Private sector power producers in India and part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group which has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.