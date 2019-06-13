Sensing trouble, these top auditors have resigned from listed companies

Deloitte Haskin and Sells stepped down as auditor of Manpasand Beverages last year, just a few days before the declaration of annual results. As per reports, the auditor made the move due to lack of cooperation from the company in sharing documents to support costs, revenues and capital expenditure at the company, things that are required to be submitted to the auditors as per regulations. (Image: Manpasand Beverages Ltd)