Sensex down 1941.67 pts on March 9 with sectoral decline: Check out 10 companies with fall in price

The S&P BSE Sensex suffered the biggest one-day fall of 2,467 points intraday on March 9, closing at the lowest level. The Sensex fell by 1,941.67 points at 35,634.95 and Niftfy50 was down 538 points at 10,451.50. Decline was visible in various sector like capital goods, metals, energy, industrialist, power and banking stocks. Check out the 10 companies with the highest fall since January 14 all-time high of Sensex level according to Ace Equity. (Image: PTI)