Sensex down 1941.67 pts on March 9 with sectoral decline: Check out 10 companies with fall in price

Check out the 10 companies with the highest fall since January 14 all-time high of Sensex level. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The S&P BSE Sensex suffered the biggest one-day fall of 2,467 points intraday on March 9, closing at the lowest level. The Sensex fell by 1,941.67 points at 35,634.95 and Niftfy50 was down 538 points at 10,451.50. Decline was visible in various sector like capital goods, metals, energy, industrialist, power and banking stocks. Check out the 10 companies with the highest fall since January 14 all-time high of Sensex level according to Ace Equity. (Image: PTI) 2/11 No 10| Bajaj Auto | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 3101.55 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 2577.50 | Stock price declined by: 16.90 percent (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9| Mahindra & Mahindra | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 562.50 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 463.10 | Stock price declined by: 17.67 percent (Image: PTI) 4/11 No 8| Housing Development Finance Corporation | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 2498.70 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 2028.80 | Stock price declined by: 18.61 percent (Image: PTI) 5/11 No 7| Hero MotoCorp | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 2408.80 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 1957.25 | Stock price declined by: 18.75 percent (Image: PTI) 6/11 No 6| State Bank of India | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 327.90 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 253.70 | Stock price declined by: 22.63 percent (Image: PTI) 7/11 No 5| ITC | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 243.30 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 177.20 | Stock price declined by: 27.17 percent (Image: PTI) 8/11 No 4| Reliance Industries | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 1529.05 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 1113.15 | Stock price declined by: 27.20 percent (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3| Tata Steel | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 498.45 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 322.30 | Stock price declined by: 35.34 percent (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2| IndusInd Bank | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 1481.10 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 906.20 | Stock price declined by: 38.82 percent (Image: PTI) 11/11 N0 1| Oil & Natural Gas Corporation | Stock price as of January 14, 2020: 125.10 | Stock price as of March 09, 2020: Rs 74.65 | Stock price declined by: 40.33 percent (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) First Published on Mar 10, 2020 08:38 am