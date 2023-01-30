Senior executives in India to receive 9.1% hike in salaries: Study

Senior executives in India are projected to receive an average 9.1 percent increase in their salaries in 2023 from 8.9 percent in 2022, as per a study.

At present, average CEO compensation stands at Rs 8.4 crore, increasing 21 percent in the last four years, data from Aon India’s 12th Executive Rewards Survey 2022-23 showed. The report analysed data across 519 companies from more than 25 industries.

Aon is a global professional services firm.

Further, for board and senior managerial positions, one in three organisations is focusing on improving diversity levels. As part of an accelerated effort, boards are embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and diversity and succession metrics in the long-term and short-term goals for CEOs and executive leaders.

Moneycontrol News