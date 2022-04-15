Senco Gold files draft papers to raise Rs 525 crore via IPO

SAIF Partners-backed Senco Gold Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 525 crore via an initial public offering.

The jeweler's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 325 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore by SAIF Partners India IV Ltd.

The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 240 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements.

As of 31 January 2022, Senco Gold had a total sanctioned limit of Rs 1,183 crore towards working capital loan facilities. Its total outstanding debt was at Rs 792.10 crore.

IIFL Securities, Ambit Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

The firm is the largest organized jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores. Senco Gold primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery and also sells jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. Its products are sold under the “Senco Gold & Diamonds” trade name.

Currently, Senco Gold has 127 showrooms with a total area of approximately 393,342 sq. ft., in 89 cities and towns over 13 states across India. Some of its franchisee showrooms are located in areas other than metros and tier-I, providing greater reach in tier-2 and tier-3 locations, the company said.

In FY21, its revenue was at Rs 2,660.04 crore against Rs 2,420.34 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 61.48 crore versus Rs 90.93 crore year ago.