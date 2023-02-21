 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Semiconductor manufacturing to start very soon in India: IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Speaking at a conference on technology transfer by C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram for local manufacturing of smart meters and electric chargers, Sharma said Meity has taken lead in technology development, be it electronic or automotive sector, artificial intelligence.

Electronics and IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday said that the production of semiconductors in the country will start very soon.

He was responding to a query around plan of action of the Ministry of Electronics and IT after state-owned company Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) raised the issue of shortage of electronic chip and printed circuit board (PCB or motherboard) hindering domestic production of electric meters.

"India will be one of those top 6-7 partners which will have semiconductor manufacturing. It will happen very soon," Sharma said.

