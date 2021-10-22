MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sembcorp Industries arm Green Infra Wind Energy bags 180-MW wind energy project

Upon the completion of the project, its power output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

PTI
October 22, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Sembcorp Industries on Friday said its arm Green Infra Wind Energy has bagged a wind energy project of 180 megawatts (MW) in a recently concluded auction. "Sembcorp Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary in India has been formally awarded a 180-megawatt (MW) wind power project in the 11th nationwide wind power auction held recently," the company said in a statement.

The letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the project has been received by Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd. The project is proposed to be situated in Karnataka. Upon the completion of the project, its power output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

ALSO READ: Sembcorp raises S$675 million via bonds, IFC invests S$150 million

Sembcorp Industries Chief Executive Officer (South Asia) Vipul Tuli said in the statement: "Winning the 180-MW SECI wind power project is an endorsement of our competitiveness and capabilities in renewable energy. It aligns with our target of growing our renewable portfolio and fits well with our long-term commitment to India's energy transition."

Sembcorp in 2020 completed the commissioning of 800 MW of wind projects won from the first three SECI bids. With the win of the 180-MW wind power project, Sembcorp's total capacity of installed and under-construction renewable energy assets in India is more than 2.3 gigawatts (GW).

Close

Related stories

Globally, Sembcorp continues to actively grow its renewable energy offering as a leading provider of sustainable solutions. With this win, Sembcorp Industries, the Singapore parent company of Sembcorp India, now has a renewables portfolio of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) in operation and under-development across Singapore, China, India, Vietnam, and the UK.
PTI
Tags: #Green Infra Wind Energy #Sembcorp Industries #Wind energy #wind power auction
first published: Oct 22, 2021 06:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.