Mar 05, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sembcorp Energy arm wins 300 MW wind project

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL) today said it has been awarded a 300-megawatt project in the country’s third wind power auction conducted recently.

This is the third consecutive win for the subsidiaries of Sembcorp Green Infra, a wholly-owned arm of SEIL, a company statement said.

The nationwide wind power auction was conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). With this order, SEIL has bagged a combined capacity of 800 MW from the three auctions, which is by far the largest combined capacity won by an independent power producer, it added.

SECI in a letter of award has confirmed acceptance of SEIL’s final offer and committed to purchase power from the new project.

The project is proposed to be set up in Gujarat. After completion, the project’s entire power output would be sold to SECI under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

The project will be connected to India’s Interstate Transmission System and supply power to many states, helping them meet renewable energy requirement.

As of December 31, 2017, SEIL had a total power generation capacity of 4.07 GW, comprising 3.57 GW of operating capacity and 0.50 GW of under construction capacity.

tags #Business #Companies #Sembcorp Energy India

