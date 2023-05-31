Sell USDINR; target of : 82.60 : May 31, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index fell on Tuesday amid a retreat in US treasury yields across curve. The tentative agreement to raise the debt ceiling, which puts a cap on the spending could slow the economic growth. Meanwhile, better than forecast US HPI data and CB consumer confidence numbers limited the downside in dollar • Rupee future maturing on June 27 depreciated by 0.07% on Tuesday • The rupee is likely to appreciate amid softness in the dollar and fall in crude oil prices. Furthermore, market participants will keep a close eye on GDP data from the country. The Indian economy is expected to have grown by 5.1% during Q4 and for the entire financial year by 7% despite global headwinds. Moreover, expectation of a decline in US Jolts job opening numbers could hurt the dollar. The US$INR pair could face a hurdle near 82.90 and move towards 82.50.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR June futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 82.84-82.85 Target:82.60 Stop Loss: 82.95 Support: 82.60/82.50 82.95/83.05

