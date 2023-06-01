English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 82.55: June 01, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar index ended the day on a positive note amid a surprise gain in US JOLTS job opening numbers, which jumped to 10.103 million for the first time in the last two months.

    June 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar index ended the day on a positive note amid a surprise gain in US JOLTS job opening numbers, which jumped to 10.103 million for the first time in the last two months. However, dovish comments from a few Fed members tempered the dollar rally as they signalled support for pausing rate hikes • Rupee future maturing on June 27 depreciated by 0.05% amid a strong dollar and weaker domestic equities • The rupee is likely to appreciate amid rising expectations that the Fed will pause its rate hike regime this month. Further, strong domestic GDP numbers, which jumped to 6.1% against the forecast of 5.1% in last quarter would also support the rupee. Moreover, expectation of a weaker set of economic numbers from the US could hurt the dollar. The US$INR pair could face a hurdle near 82.90 and move towards 82.50.

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:33 am