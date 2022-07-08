Sell USDINR; target of : 79.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar ended on a positive note yesterday on strong labour market data and hawkish statement from Fed officials. New applications for unemployment benefits edged higher last week but hovered near their recent lows indicating the labour market remains solid. Further, two Federal Reserve officials backed another 75 bps rate hike at the bank’s meeting later this month • Rupee future maturing on July 27 depreciated by 0.10% yesterday on strong dollar and persistent FII outflows • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and softening crude oil prices. Further, the RBI has announced a series of measures to boost short term dollar inflows. RBI raised overseas borrowing limit for companies and also liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds along with FCNR and NRE deposits. Meanwhile, investors will remain vigilant ahead of job data from the US to gauge the labour market. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.00-79.45.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 79.29-79.30 Target: 79.00 Stoploss: 79.45 Support: 79.10/79.00 Resistance: 79.45/79.55

