    Sell USDINR; target of : 79.00: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar ended on a positive note yesterday on strong labour market data and hawkish statement from Fed officials. New applications for unemployment benefits edged higher last week but hovered near their recent lows indicating the labour market remains solid.

    July 08, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is displayed on an Indian 50 rupee, left, and 2000 rupee banknotes in an arranged photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. India's rupee dropped to a record low before trimming last week's loss; the government unveiled measures to prop up the sagging currency, including steps to facilitate bond issuance by local companies and possible curbs on imports. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar ended on a positive note yesterday on strong labour market data and hawkish statement from Fed officials. New applications for unemployment benefits edged higher last week but hovered near their recent lows indicating the labour market remains solid. Further, two Federal Reserve officials backed another 75 bps rate hike at the bank’s meeting later this month • Rupee future maturing on July 27 depreciated by 0.10% yesterday on strong dollar and persistent FII outflows • The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and softening crude oil prices. Further, the RBI has announced a series of measures to boost short term dollar inflows. RBI raised overseas borrowing limit for companies and also liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds along with FCNR and NRE deposits. Meanwhile, investors will remain vigilant ahead of job data from the US to gauge the labour market. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.00-79.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    USDINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 79.29-79.30
    Target: 79.00Stoploss: 79.45
    Support: 79.10/79.00Resistance: 79.45/79.55

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 08:39 am
