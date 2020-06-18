App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 76.10 - 75.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.25 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the June series but increased marginally by 4.75%

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reversed early gains again and moved to its lowest levels in the last seven weeks. It closed near 76.15. The ongoing border tension with China has impacted the rupee as well equity markets. Despite a recovery being seen in equities, the rupee remained weak • The sharp rebound in US retail sales last month along with news of another treatment for Coronavirus have bolstered another pick-up in the risk-on mood and weighed on dollar index. We expect it to remain below 96.30 in the near term.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.25 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the June series but increased marginally by 4.75% • The rupee has reached its major resistance zone of 76.30. Only sustainability above these levels can trigger further depreciation. On the downside, immediate support is around 75.60 levels for the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 76.33-76.36Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 76.10/ 75.90Stop Loss: 76.50
SupportResistance
Support: 76.10/75.90Resistance: 76.50/76.65

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

