Sell USDINR; target of 76.10 - 75.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee reversed early gains again and moved to its lowest levels in the last seven weeks. It closed near 76.15. The ongoing border tension with China has impacted the rupee as well equity markets. Despite a recovery being seen in equities, the rupee remained weak • The sharp rebound in US retail sales last month along with news of another treatment for Coronavirus have bolstered another pick-up in the risk-on mood and weighed on dollar index. We expect it to remain below 96.30 in the near term.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 76.25 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the June series but increased marginally by 4.75% • The rupee has reached its major resistance zone of 76.30. Only sustainability above these levels can trigger further depreciation. On the downside, immediate support is around 75.60 levels for the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jun futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 76.33-76.36
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 76.10/ 75.90
|Stop Loss: 76.50
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 76.10/75.90
|Resistance: 76.50/76.65
