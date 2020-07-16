App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 75.30 - 75.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The US$INR pair fell from 75.5 levels on the back of fresh short being added at higher levels.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After depreciating and moving towards 75.5, the rupee yesterday appreciated by 27 paise on the back of weakness in the greenback and positive sentiments triggered as human clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine were initiated in India • The Dollar index remained under heavy pressure and slipped below 96 levels for the first time in recent months. We feel it could retrace towards its June low at 95.7.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair fell from 75.5 levels on the back of fresh short being added at higher levels. We feel the rupee will appreciate against the US dollar and could move towards 75 levels again • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.23 in the last session. The open interest rose 3.3% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.45-75.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.30/ 75.20Stop Loss: 75.60
Support: 74.90/75.15Resistance: 75.60/75.70

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

