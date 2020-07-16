Sell USDINR; target of 75.30 - 75.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After depreciating and moving towards 75.5, the rupee yesterday appreciated by 27 paise on the back of weakness in the greenback and positive sentiments triggered as human clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine were initiated in India • The Dollar index remained under heavy pressure and slipped below 96 levels for the first time in recent months. We feel it could retrace towards its June low at 95.7.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair fell from 75.5 levels on the back of fresh short being added at higher levels. We feel the rupee will appreciate against the US dollar and could move towards 75 levels again • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.23 in the last session. The open interest rose 3.3% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 75.45-75.50 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.30/ 75.20 Stop Loss: 75.60 Support: 74.90/75.15 Resistance: 75.60/75.70

