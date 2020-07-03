App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.90 - 74.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct As the rupee moved to a three-month high by appreciating almost 56 paise yesterday, we feel a possible consolidation can be seen near its October 2018 levels high•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated almost 56 paise and moved to a three-month high. Weakness in the Dollar index and positive domestic market along with progress on the vaccine front were the main triggers • The Dollar index fell marginally and ended near 97 levels. The US economy added 4.8 millions jobs in June. A reducing jobless rate will provide some strength to the Dollar index.

Currency futures on NSE

As the rupee moved to a three-month high by appreciating almost 56 paise yesterday, we feel a possible consolidation can be seen near its October 2018 levels high • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.90 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 4.9% in the last session.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 75.10-75.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.90/ 74.80Stop Loss: 75.24
Support: 74.70/74.80Resistance: 75.20/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

