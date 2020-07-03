Sell USDINR; target of 74.90 - 74.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct As the rupee moved to a three-month high by appreciating almost 56 paise yesterday, we feel a possible consolidation can be seen near its October 2018 levels high•
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee appreciated almost 56 paise and moved to a three-month high. Weakness in the Dollar index and positive domestic market along with progress on the vaccine front were the main triggers • The Dollar index fell marginally and ended near 97 levels. The US economy added 4.8 millions jobs in June. A reducing jobless rate will provide some strength to the Dollar index.
Currency futures on NSE
As the rupee moved to a three-month high by appreciating almost 56 paise yesterday, we feel a possible consolidation can be seen near its October 2018 levels high • The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.90 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 4.9% in the last session.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Jul futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 75.10-75.15
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.90/ 74.80
|Stop Loss: 75.24
|Support: 74.70/74.80
|Resistance: 75.20/75.30