Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to appreciate on the back of positive domestic equities and no major rise in oil prices The dollar on Tuesday posted moderate gains. A larger-than-expected increase in US June consumer prices pushed T-note yields higher and supported gains in the dollar. Also, weakness in US stock indices on Tuesday spurred some liquidity

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is struggling at higher levels. Due to no major move in the Dollar index and strong domestic equities, we feel a move towards 74.4 is expected The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at | 74.61 in the last session. The open interest fell 6% for the July series

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.60-74.64 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.40 Stop Loss: 74.75 Support: 74.30/74.50 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More