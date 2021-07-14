MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sell USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued to appreciate on the back of positive domestic equities and no major rise in oil prices The dollar on Tuesday posted moderate gains.

Broker Research
July 14, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to appreciate on the back of positive domestic equities and no major rise in oil prices The dollar on Tuesday posted moderate gains. A larger-than-expected increase in US June consumer prices pushed T-note yields higher and supported gains in the dollar. Also, weakness in US stock indices on Tuesday spurred some liquidity

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is struggling at higher levels. Due to no major move in the Dollar index and strong domestic equities, we feel a move towards 74.4 is expected The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at | 74.61 in the last session. The open interest fell 6% for the July series

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.60-74.64Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.50/ 74.40Stop Loss: 74.75
Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:41 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.