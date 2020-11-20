PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 74.20 - 74.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct The rupee ended 8 paise lower due to the sharp sell-off in domestic equites and rebound in the US Dollar index•

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended 8 paise lower due to the sharp sell-off in domestic equites and rebound in the US Dollar index • After remaining under pressure throughout the week, the Dollar index managed to regain some lost ground and moved higher. Pandemic and vaccine news has remained at the centre so far. Investors would closely watch developments on this front.

Currency futures on NSE

Some traction was seen in the US$INR as a bounce was seen in the Dollar index. However, we continue to feel that no major moves are expected in the pair and US$INR would consolidate in the range of 74-74.70 • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.29 in the last session. The open interest fell 4.9% for the November series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.40Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.20/ 74.10Stop Loss: 74.51
Support: 74.20/74.00Resistance: 74.55/74.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.