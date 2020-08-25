Sell USDINR; target of 73.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell sharply further on Monday after breaking down from their strong support of 74.55. Prices appreciated more than 1% as strong equities supported by consistent FII inflows coupled with weaker dollar trend weighed on prices • The dollar index steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for US monetary policy.

Currency futures on NSE

The quantitative easing that the Fed has deployed so far has flooded financial markets with excess liquidity and weighed on the dollar. Rupee appreciation is likely to continue in the near term towards 73.70 level • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.16 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 2.38% while it increased 19.29% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Aug futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 74.35-74.39 Market Lot: US $1000 Target: 73.70 Stop Loss: 74.77

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.