Sell Tata Communications, target Rs 596: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

In the daily scale, Tata Communications has taken resistance around its 20-DEMA and falling down with moderate volumes. The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD both are in selling mode whereas (-) DI just cross above (+) DI.

Based on the above observations the stock is likely to move down in the near term. Traders can sell the stock in a rally around Rs 617-620 with a stop loss above Rs 627 (closing basis) for the target of Rs 596.

