App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Tata Communications, target Rs 596: Abhishek Mondal

"Traders can sell the stock in a rally around Rs 617-620 with a stop loss above Rs 627 for the target of Rs 596," says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abhishek Mondal

In the daily scale, Tata Communications has taken resistance around its 20-DEMA and falling down with moderate volumes. The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD both are in selling mode whereas (-) DI just cross above (+) DI.

Based on the above observations the stock is likely to move down in the near term. Traders can sell the stock in a rally around Rs 617-620 with a stop loss above Rs 627 (closing basis) for the target of Rs 596.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Tata Communications

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.