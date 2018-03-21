App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 21, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell PC Jeweller, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling PC Jeweller, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "PC Jeweller is a sell with a stop loss of stop loss of Rs 347, target of Rs 328."

"ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 295, target of Rs 280."

"Tata Steel is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 588, target of Rs 565."

"State Bank of India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 252, target of Rs 240."

"Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 126."

"Hindustan Construction is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 31, target of Rs 25."

 

