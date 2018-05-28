App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell ITC, target Rs 250: Dinesh Rohira

"The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 296 levels and support at Rs 244 levels. We have a sell recommendation for ITC with target of Rs 250 which is currently trading at Rs 272.30," says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dinesh Rohira

ITC continued to remain under pressure despite attempting to remain on a positive trajectory. The scrip broke below an important trend channel of Rs 282 in last week’s trade, and further, it slipped below the short-term moving average of 5-10-days level.

There was a negative signal from volume trend as it continued to consolidate. The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart after breaching below 10-days EMA level indicating a sustained pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal with RSI slipping at 50s levels coupled with the bearish outlook from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 296 levels and support at Rs 244 levels. We have a sell recommendation for ITC with target of Rs 250 which is currently trading at Rs 272.30.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.